Midwestern power company Xcel Energy is warning La Crosse area customers of scammers taking advantage of the extreme cold to steal financial information.
The company said it received reports from the La Crosse Police Department of scamming incidents targeting residents and business, mainly in the La Crosse area.
The scam is a type of phone phishing where scammers impersonate Xcel Energy employees. They alter the caller ID and phone number to make the call look like it’s coming from Xcel Energy. Then the scammers scare their intended victims with notices of outstanding payments and threaten to shut their power unless they pay over the phone. Sometimes, scammers will require victims pay with a prepaid debit card because the funds on these cards are often not linked to a bank account or insured, making them harder to reclaim.
Xcel notifies customers about overdue bills through U.S. mail, not over the phone, Xcel spokesperson Christine Ouellette said. Customers receive a written disconnection notice before the power is turned off, Ouellette said.
Furthermore, Wisconsin state law forbids utilities from shutting off the power during the winter months between Nov. 1 and April 15, Ouellette said. “We legally can’t disconnect power.”
“Unfortunately, whoever does these scam is taking advantage of the fact we have substantially severe weather and is trying to scare people,” Ouillette said. “If something seems suspicious, the number one thing you can do is to just hang up.”
Customers can always call Xcel at its customer line if they have any doubts about a caller’s authenticity, she said.
To avoid being scammed over the phone, experts say you should never give or confirm any personal or financial details, including your date of birth, Social Security number and credit card number when you get a call from a business. Instead, tell the caller you will call back. Then, hang up and use the number provided on your bill, bank statement, or the company’s website, rather than the number the caller might give you, which could be fake.
