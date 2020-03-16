Xcel Energy won't disconnect customers during COVID-19 concern

Xcel Energy has announced it will not disconnect residential customers’ electric or natural gas service until further notice because of the COVID-19 concern.

The utility announced the move falls in line with the directive given Friday by the Public Service Commission of Wisconsin to ensure people have the energy they need to power their homes and keep their families safe.

In addition, for customers who have difficulty paying their electric or natural gas bill, the company will work with them to arrange payment plans that meet their circumstances.

“We want to assure our customers that as part of our commitment to the communities we serve, we’re here to support them during this difficult time,” said Brett Carter, executive vice president, chief customer and innovation officer. “The energy grid is essential to the nation’s critical infrastructure and we’re taking a well-planned, heightened approach to all threats, including COVID-19. We will work with our customers, our communities and government leaders to ensure the lights and heat stay on and that those we serve are cared for and protected.”

