Year in Review: The top Chippewa Falls stories of 2020

Swanson was censured for the outburst, which he publicly apologized for. A criminal complaint was filed against Swanson and he was asked to step down from his position. He denied the board’s formal request and continues to serve on the Menomonie school board.

Breaking ground

Construction on the new Chippewa Area History Center began in the fall after a groundbreaking ceremony was held at the location near the entrance to Irvine Park in downtown Chippewa Falls.

The new location will feature large spaces for events to highlight local history, meeting rooms and a wide array of other attractions.

Nearly $3 million has been raised for the project, enough to have it get the go-ahead and construction to commence. Construction is expected to be completed sometime in 2021 or early 2022.

Going virtual

Education in 2020 has endured massive changes. Starting in the spring schools have largely moved their programming online, with only limited days in person on school campuses. Students and teachers have had to adapt to learning online at all levels.