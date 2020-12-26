Year in Review: The top Chippewa Falls stories of 2020

The COVID-19 pandemic has impacted nearly every aspect of normal life for the majority of citizens this year. Whether it be businesses being forced to shut down, sporting events and live performances being put on hold or education being reformed, life has been unprecedented.
However, despite all of those occurrences there have been inspiring events as well. Here are some of the top stories from the Chippewa Valley in 2020.
Public health emergencyCOVID-19 has swept the nation, including over 5,000 cases showing up in Chippewa County and taking 65 lives to date in the area. Weekly health updates have been issued by the county, eventually evolving into daily updates on coronavirus numbers.
The emergence of COVID-19 in Chippewa County caused the cancelation of beloved annual events, including Oktoberfest, the Northern Wisconsin State Fair, Pure Water Days, the Bridge to Wonderland Parade, the Blue Ox Music Festival, Rock Fest, County Jam, Country Fest, in-person graduations and nearly every other large gathering from March onward.
COVID-19 also has limited the ability of local businesses to succeed due to capacity limits and the stigma surrounding gathering in public spaces to do anything not deemed “‘essential.” In response, many restaurants and retail stores have offered curbside pickup and delivery services to bolster their ability to thrive and endure until COVID-19 passes.
The coronavirus pandemic is still ongoing, but the arrival and beginning of the distribution of an approved vaccine has given the community a sense of hope and a line on the horizon to look to.
Big stage
Chippewa Falls native and McDonell graduate Kyle Cody made his Major League Baseball debut with the Texas Rangers on Aug. 21 against the Seattle Mariners, striking out the side in a scoreless inning of relief work on the mound.
Cody posted a 1-1 record with a 1.59 earned run average in eight appearances across 22.2 innings for the Rangers, picking up his first major league victory in a 7-2 victory over the Los Angeles Angels on Sept. 20.
A beloved business expands
Olson’s Ice Cream, a family-owned ice cream parlor in downtown Chippewa Falls, opened up its second location in Eau Claire earlier this spring. Olson’s has been a favorite of the Chippewa Falls community for decades, and now Eau Claire has the opportunity to call Olson’s Ice Cream their own.
In addition, Olson’s Ice Cream also debuted its own line of artisan popcorn, the first new food product offering in the business’ history.
A drive-thru celebration
Due to the outbreak of COVID-19 forcing the cancelation of in-person graduation ceremonies throughout every level of education, Chippewa Falls Senior High School (Chi-Hi) decided to take things into its own hands.
A parade was held for graduating Chi-Hi seniors through downtown Chippewa Falls this spring. Citizens lined Main Street and hundreds of students drove through with their families and received the recognition for the achievement they had taken from them by the coronavirus.
The event was unique to the area, as no Eau Claire schools held any similar events.
George Floyd
The tragedy of George Floyd’s death in downtown Minneapolis shocked the entire nation. While uttering the phrase “I can’t breath,” Floyd had a police officer kneel on his neck until he passed out and eventually passed away. The controversy shined a light on issues of inequality and police brutality in America and launched the nation into a nearly unified stance against racism and injustice.
Protests were held in nearly every major city in America despite the worsening COVID-19 atmosphere.
The rioting and anger which followed these protests put many Chippewa Valley locals on watch, as businesses in the area could be seen boarding up their doors/windows for fears of local outrage. The entire situation provided a dialogue on what is acceptable in terms of reacting to injustice and the underlying problems which still exist within the fabric of American society.
Building project referendum
In early 2018, voters approved a $65 million referendum, with 53% their OK to build a new home for Stillson Elementary School students and to make additions and improvements to the middle and high schools in Chippewa Falls.
The Stillson building project includes a new 36-acre site in the town of Lafayette, a drastic increase from the current six-acre site. The 30-acre increase will offer more space for parking, a playground and athletic fields.
The middle school used the funding to remodel areas of the building, improve technology and make various improvements and repairs. The high school received a new science lab, improved technology and other improvements.
The vast majority of the construction of these building projects was completed over the course of the year, including Stillson Elementary School opening this fall.
A profane outburst
One of the most talked-about stories of the year occurred during an August meeting of the School District of the Menomonie Area school board. Board member Jim Swanson lashed out at board president, David Styer, and repeated profanities multiple times.
The YouTube live stream of the meeting in which the outburst occurred has netted over 20,000 page views and was one of the most-read stories of the year on Chippewa.com.
Swanson was censured for the outburst, which he publicly apologized for. A criminal complaint was filed against Swanson and he was asked to step down from his position. He denied the board’s formal request and continues to serve on the Menomonie school board.
Breaking ground
Construction on the new Chippewa Area History Center began in the fall after a groundbreaking ceremony was held at the location near the entrance to Irvine Park in downtown Chippewa Falls.
The new location will feature large spaces for events to highlight local history, meeting rooms and a wide array of other attractions.
Nearly $3 million has been raised for the project, enough to have it get the go-ahead and construction to commence. Construction is expected to be completed sometime in 2021 or early 2022.
Going virtual
Education in 2020 has endured massive changes. Starting in the spring schools have largely moved their programming online, with only limited days in person on school campuses. Students and teachers have had to adapt to learning online at all levels.
In addition to students’ lives changing due to the change, their parents have had to adapt to their children being home every day. Many families have had to upgrade their personal wi-fi technology to allow their child a pleasant at-home learning experience, and some have had to change their work schedules/daycare schedules to accommodate their child’s schedule (as they can’t leave them home alone until a certain age).
With many levels of education in Chippewa Falls planning on a return to in-person learning in the first part of 2021, the hope for many educators, students and their families is to return as soon as possible.
A new face
A new superintendent of the Chippewa Falls Area Unified School District (CFAUSD) was chosen in June. Jeff Holmes took over for Heidi Eliopoulos, who left abruptly early in 2020 to take the position of Superintendent of Altoona Schools.
Holmes has had the tough task of taking over amid an unprecedented time in education history, as the majority of lessons taught in 2020 have been virtual due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
Never forget
Even though the coronavirus pandemic has caused the majority of Chippewa Valley residents to live largely insular lives in 2020, that didn’t stop citizens from getting together on Sept. 11.
9/11 tributes were held in both Chippewa Falls and Stanley on Sept. 11 as a tribute to those who served in the United States armed forces. Events showed the public’s commitment to supporting those lost on 9/11 nearly 20 years after its occurrence.
Tributes were also held on Veterans Day throughout the Chippewa Valley at the Chippewa Manor and Memorial Park in Stanley.
Games paused
The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic impacted everyone, and the local sports world was no different. The winter prep sports season was canceled just shy of the finish line, and then spring sports activities were canceled before they were able to get fully underway.
Local amateur sports leagues were able to compete during the summer with added precautions in place, precautions that have carried over into the winter season.
For more on how the sports landscape was affected, see the sports section.
2020 has been a trying year for many Chippewa Valley residents, but the hope remains that 2021 will see better times for citizens across Chippewa Falls and the rest of the world after the COVID-19 pandemic subsides.
FAVE FIVE: Chippewa Herald reporter Parker Reed shares his most memorable stories of 2020
These are the five stories which left the biggest impression on me in 2020. Whether it be teaching me how to better cover tragedies, elections, or the COVID-19 pandemic they all brought something unique to the table.
This sit-down interview with then candidates for an open Chippewa County circuit court judge opening, Sharon Mcllquham and Ben Lane taught me …
The COVID-19 pandemic has been hard on nearly every industry in America in 2020, but one especially close to my heart is the music industry. I…
Being tasked with covering the George Floyd protests in Minneapolis in-person was one of the more challenging articles I've written. It wasn't…
Covering local tragedies is never easy and this was no exception. I remember laying in bed and feeling my house shake when this explosion occu…
When Jim Swanson screamed and swore during an otherwise mundane and routine Menomonie school board meeting, I was in shock. Covering this stor…