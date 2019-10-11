The homicide case against an 11-year-old Chippewa Falls girl in the death of a six-month-old child is being transferred from adult to juvenile court after a petition for a reverse waiver was approved Friday.
Defense attorney Michael Steuer said the need for a preliminary hearing was nonexistent as enough evidence and testimony is already on hand and available from past proceedings.
“We don’t believe the court needs to ask questions previously asked,” Steuer said. “The court can use testimony and records that have already been collected.”
Dunn County Judge James Peterson said the reason for waiving the preliminary hearing and moving the case from adult to juvenile court is a combination of factors.
These factors include the defendant's sign of mental regression during her past two mental evaluations while in custody, the ability for the juvenile system to better handle and provide resources for the defendant, and the indication that the defendant is not competent to stand trial and has not reached the mental age of 10, which is the age in which cases usually enter the adult court system.
The issue of the defendant being competent enough to ask for a reverse waiver, but not able to stand trial, was raised by prosecuting attorney Richard Dufour, but Peterson said the issue would not be discussed during the Friday afternoon hearing.
“I don’t think we need to address this issue,” Peterson said. “I believe it can be left by the wayside.”
Before Friday’s proceedings, the 11-year-old defendant was said to understand what a preliminary hearing is and did not wish to partake in such a hearing. The defense said she understands the seriousness of the new Class A Felony charge but has not discussed the alleged crime in any detail.
The case began on Tuesday, Oct. 30, 2018, when the then-10-year-old girl was accused of stomping on the head of Jaxon Hunter. Only 6 months old at the time, the injuries Hunter sustained caused his death two days after.
The incident occurred when the pair were left alone at a foster home/day-care facility in Tilden, and the girl allegedly panicked after she dropped the baby and he began to cry. After his injuries, Jaxon was taken to a hospital in Minnesota where he died on Thursday, Nov. 1, 2018.
What has followed in the last 12 months has been a flurry of competency discussions and criminal charges.
In her initial court appearance in Chippewa County adult court on Nov. 5, she was charged with first-degree reckless homicide which is categorized as a Class B felony carrying a maximum penalty of 40 years in prison and 20 years of extended supervision.
From there, the girl was found not competent to stand trial, which has prompted quarterly mental health evaluations to see if she becomes competent enough to stand trial.
In September, defense attorney Laurie Osberg said the state is launching a fourth criminal complaint in the case, which includes increasing the charge against the girl to a first-degree intentional homicide, which is categorized as a Class A felony and has a maximum penalty of life in prison.
The accused girl has been housed at the Winnebago Mental Health Institute in Oshkosh since March 5 and is planned to be moved to a juvenile facility in the Chippewa Valley at the request of the defense in order for her to be closer to her family.
A detention hearing now in the juvenile court system is planned for Monday.
