A 3-year-old was killed and another person injured when a minivan collided Thursday with a dump truck in the town of Sigel.
The minivan was southbound on Hwy. 27 just south of Cadott at about 2:30 p.m. when it struck the front of a dump truck while attempting a turn onto Hwy. MM, according to the Chippewa County Sheriff’s Office. Both vehicles ended up in the ditch.
The child was pronounced dead at the scene, and the driver was extricated from the vehicle before being airlifted to an Eau Claire hospital for serious injuries. The driver of the dump truck was not injured.
No names have been released at this time.
The crash is being investigated by the Chippewa County Sheriff’s Office and Wisconsin State Patrol.
