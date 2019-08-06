CHIPPEWA FALLS – Betty Fitzl felt her whole left side of her body start to tingle and go numb. Although she is only 47, Fitzl recognized immediately that she was experiencing symptoms of suffering a stroke.
“My whole left side of my body was shutting down,” Fitzl said. “The left side of my face was drooping. I just knew something wasn’t right.”
Fitzl works at the Chippewa Falls YMCA day care, and she began suffering symptoms the morning of Nov. 20.
She went to work that day, but got a co-worker to drive her to HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital. Doctors ran tests, but ultimately released her four hours later. Fitzl’s boss sent her home to rest.
However, as her symptoms worsened that night, her children insisted she go back to the hospital. This time, they went to HSHS Sacred Heart, where doctors there discovered she had suffered a stroke near the stem of her brain.
Fitzl spent a week in the hospital and another eight days in a rehabilitation facility. Her sense of balance was off.
“I had to do physical and speech therapy,” Fitzl said. “And I could hardly eat. Walking was the hardest thing to do again, with learning to balance.”
Fitzl now takes daily medication, and was able to return to work, just a couple hours at a time. She returned full-time with no restrictions Jan. 8.
“I think I’ve kept a positive attitude about my recovery,” she said.
Fitzl doesn’t have diabetes, doesn’t have high blood pressure, isn’t a smoker and is physically fit.
“There is no known reason why this happened,” she said. “I have no contributing factors. I’m glad my mind was OK, and my thinking is functioning.”
As Fitzl worked to recover, she decided to do something new for her — she worked with a personal trainer, Karen Possley, to get ready to run a race. She signed up to do the Pure Water Days four-mile race, which will be this Saturday.
“We did all the core exercises, like planks, to strengthen my balance,” Fitzl said.
Possley, a yoga instructor, was impressed with Fitzl’s determination to regain what she lost from the stroke. Possley said they worked together a half-dozen times.
“I’m amazed. She went through having a stroke at a young age, and her drive to get back to where she was, is just incredible,” Possley said. “To tackle the four-miler, I’m pretty impressed with that.”
Fitzl is a frequent walker, often looping the indoor track at the YMCA, but she’s never been much for running it. She has started running outdoors, slowing increasing her distance.
“I try to do a little bit every day, to get in a jog,” she said. “It’s supposed to be good for my circulation.”
With the race nearing, Fitzl is eager to be a part of the running field.
“I’m not worried about time,” she said. “I’m worried about completing it. I’m very excited for this because I’ve never done this before.”
There are four different races, with the 1-mile race kicking off at 7:30 a.m.
YMCA spokesman Jim Ignarski said this year, for the first time, everyone who completes their respective race will get a finisher medal.
