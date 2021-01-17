'You Finish the Story' debuts

Calling all fiction writers: Here’s your chance to write a story.

Today the River Valley Media Group launches the first “You Finish the Story” for readers of all of our daily and weekly publications.

The goal is simple. Add as many twists and turns as you like and finish the story that is started below by Wednesday, Feb. 10.

It can be any length and can have any ending. It’s up to you.

Simply send your completed story to letters@lacrossetribune.com, letters@dailynews.com or letters@chippewa.com by Weds, Feb. 10. Please include your name, city or town and contact information. Include your age and school if a student.

You are welcome to include photo and video to help illustrate your story.

If you prefer to mail, send it to You Write a Story, La Crosse Tribune, 1407 St. Andrews St., La Crosse, WI, 54603.

Our judges will select winning stories in student and adult categories and they will be printed in the La Crosse Tribune, Winona Daily News and Chippewa Herald, along with our weekly publications.

Please contact Bob Heisse, executive editor, at bob.heisse@lee.net with any questions or suggestions.