'You get old when you quit riding': Ron Salter named 2020 AWSC Snowmobiler of the Year

Ron Salter of the Back 40 Trail Riders Snowmobile Club was named the 2020 Association of Wisconsin Snowmobile
Clubs Snowmobiler of the Year award.
The award was presented to him at the club meeting on November 13.
Salter said he was astonished he received the award, as he’s never focused on trying to receive recognition for his decades worth of passion for the sport of snowmobiling.
“It was a surprise to me that I was even nominated,” Salter said. “I never thought of it happening, I’ve just always enjoyed the sport.”
For some, snowmobiling is something you do on weekends during the winter to pass the time. But for 86-year-old Chippewa Valley native Ron Salter, it is a lifelong passion that he wants to share with everyone that crosses his path.
For over 54 years he has been active in all aspects of snowmobiling and has introduced countless new members to the sport. In 1967, Salter purchased his first snowmobile dealer franchise, Fox Trac, with his brother. They later added the Rupp and Ski Daddler brands.
Support Local Journalism
Their business also sponsored a Rupp racing group called Salter’s Pier 66. In the 1990’s Ron purchased Fireside Resort in Rusk County where he took pride in helping his guests plan memorable trail rides.
Salter has always been an active member in the local club wherever he lived. He has served in many capacities throughout the years – board director, trail leader and trail establishment. He is an enthusiastic representative of all phases of snowmobiling.
He’s the first to volunteer to speak with landowners for permission of land use. He is the number one club cheerleader for promoting club membership, fundraisers and club rides. He is also passionate about supporting, all year round, the people and establishments that support snowmobiling. His dedication to the sport lead to him being the first Honorary Member of the Back 40 Trail Riders in 2015.
The most enjoyable aspects of the sport of snowmobiling for Salter are the family aspect and the ability to connect with the environment he said.
“When you’re snowmobiling it’s just you and that little machine,” Salter said. “When you’re driving through the woods you can enjoy the wildlife and the beautiful scenery. So, whenever we get fresh snow it is always something I like to go out and do.”
Salter has always been a leader in the communities where he lived. In 1977, he became the first fire chief for the Chippewa Fire District. In the Town of Big Bend, Rusk County, he was a volunteer for the Local Emergency Planning Committee. When the township added an emergency helicopter landing pad in 2018, he attended the dedication on behalf of the Back 40 Trail Riders and volunteers his time to keep the site plowed in the winter.
Family is important to Ron. He has indicated many times that the best part of snowmobiling is spending time with his family and friends. At the age of 86 where others have slowed down, Salter still clocks over 1,000 miles in an average winter.
“You don’t quit riding when you get old, you get old when you quit riding,” Salter said.
La Crosse area digs out from yet another winter blast
Periods of snow continue, gradually winding down through the afternoon and early evening. Additional snow of 1 to 4 inches expected, highest across southeast Minnesota into western and central Wisconsin.
Here are some key links that will provide more information.
The snow came late this year, but the La Crosse area is now on track for normal snowfall.
Many rural school districts are delaying classes two hours this morning, including Alma, Arcadia, Black River Falls, Blair-Taylor, De Soto, Hi…
Fans will have to wait two more days to see the highly anticipated rematch between the second-ranked Central High School boys basketball team …
ONALASKA — Ben Martens is especially thankful for his corps of home health aides during the nasty weather of late — because they are his keys …
Snowfalls totaling as much a foot — more in some areas — skewered the fare for elderly and disabled folks who rely on home-delivered meals or …
The lingering snow showers created plenty of work for the area’s towing and plowing companies. Jamie Dye, service manager at Del’s Service Cen…
After at least seven inches of snow fell overnight in the La Crosse area, residents were left digging their way out of the homes.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.