 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
'You get old when you quit riding': Ron Salter named 2020 AWSC Snowmobiler of the Year
0 comments
featured

'You get old when you quit riding': Ron Salter named 2020 AWSC Snowmobiler of the Year

{{featured_button_text}}
Ron Salter award

86-year-old Ron Salter has been snowboarding for over 50 years and still logs around 1,000 miles every winter.

 CHIPPEWA HERALD

Ron Salter of the Back 40 Trail Riders Snowmobile Club was named the 2020 Association of Wisconsin Snowmobile

Clubs Snowmobiler of the Year award.

The award was presented to him at the club meeting on November 13.

Salter said he was astonished he received the award, as he’s never focused on trying to receive recognition for his decades worth of passion for the sport of snowmobiling.

“It was a surprise to me that I was even nominated,” Salter said. “I never thought of it happening, I’ve just always enjoyed the sport.”

For some, snowmobiling is something you do on weekends during the winter to pass the time. But for 86-year-old Chippewa Valley native Ron Salter, it is a lifelong passion that he wants to share with everyone that crosses his path.

For over 54 years he has been active in all aspects of snowmobiling and has introduced countless new members to the sport. In 1967, Salter purchased his first snowmobile dealer franchise, Fox Trac, with his brother. They later added the Rupp and Ski Daddler brands.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Their business also sponsored a Rupp racing group called Salter’s Pier 66. In the 1990’s Ron purchased Fireside Resort in Rusk County where he took pride in helping his guests plan memorable trail rides.

Salter has always been an active member in the local club wherever he lived. He has served in many capacities throughout the years – board director, trail leader and trail establishment. He is an enthusiastic representative of all phases of snowmobiling.

He’s the first to volunteer to speak with landowners for permission of land use. He is the number one club cheerleader for promoting club membership, fundraisers and club rides. He is also passionate about supporting, all year round, the people and establishments that support snowmobiling. His dedication to the sport lead to him being the first Honorary Member of the Back 40 Trail Riders in 2015.

The most enjoyable aspects of the sport of snowmobiling for Salter are the family aspect and the ability to connect with the environment he said.

“When you’re snowmobiling it’s just you and that little machine,” Salter said. “When you’re driving through the woods you can enjoy the wildlife and the beautiful scenery. So, whenever we get fresh snow it is always something I like to go out and do.”

Salter has always been a leader in the communities where he lived. In 1977, he became the first fire chief for the Chippewa Fire District. In the Town of Big Bend, Rusk County, he was a volunteer for the Local Emergency Planning Committee. When the township added an emergency helicopter landing pad in 2018, he attended the dedication on behalf of the Back 40 Trail Riders and volunteers his time to keep the site plowed in the winter.

Family is important to Ron. He has indicated many times that the best part of snowmobiling is spending time with his family and friends. At the age of 86 where others have slowed down, Salter still clocks over 1,000 miles in an average winter.

“You don’t quit riding when you get old, you get old when you quit riding,” Salter said.

La Crosse area digs out from yet another winter blast

Periods of snow continue, gradually winding down through the afternoon and early evening. Additional snow of 1 to 4 inches expected, highest across southeast Minnesota into western and central Wisconsin.

Here are some key links that will provide more information.

Wisconsin road conditions • Minnesota road conditions • Iowa road conditionsNational Weather Service office in La CrosseLa Crosse Regional Airport • Xcel Energy outage mapGreat Rivers 211

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+2
Timothy John Burgmeier
Obituaries

Timothy John Burgmeier

Timothy John Burgmeier, 59, passed away Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020, at Mayo Hospital in Rochester, Minn., due to COVID-19 complications. He was bo…

Paul David Frenette
Obituaries

Paul David Frenette

Paul David Frenette, 60, of Chippewa Falls died at his home Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, of COVID-19 complications.

Margaret Ann Glose
Obituaries

Margaret Ann Glose

Margaret Ann (Hawkins) Glose, 84, of Chippewa Falls, village of Lake Hallie, died Wednesday, Nov.11, 2020, at HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital in Ea…

Watch Now: Related Video

WisEye Morning Minute: Speaker Vos on New COVID-19 Initiatives

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News