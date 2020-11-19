'You get old when you quit riding': Ron Salter named 2020 AWSC Snowmobiler of the Year

Salter has always been an active member in the local club wherever he lived. He has served in many capacities throughout the years – board director, trail leader and trail establishment. He is an enthusiastic representative of all phases of snowmobiling.

He’s the first to volunteer to speak with landowners for permission of land use. He is the number one club cheerleader for promoting club membership, fundraisers and club rides. He is also passionate about supporting, all year round, the people and establishments that support snowmobiling. His dedication to the sport lead to him being the first Honorary Member of the Back 40 Trail Riders in 2015.

The most enjoyable aspects of the sport of snowmobiling for Salter are the family aspect and the ability to connect with the environment he said.

“When you’re snowmobiling it’s just you and that little machine,” Salter said. “When you’re driving through the woods you can enjoy the wildlife and the beautiful scenery. So, whenever we get fresh snow it is always something I like to go out and do.”