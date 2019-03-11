After years working in the area, a local monument business is closing up shop.
Jake and Sandi Hoff, owners of Chippewa Monument Co. on County Hwy. X in the Town of Wheaton, have decided to retire after decades in their business.
The Hoffs said that since opening the business in the early 1990s, they’ve enjoyed working with the community, proving comfort and telling stories of loved one’s lives through the monuments.
Jake said that throughout the whole process, if you can make someone’s experience a little better, that’s most important.
“It’s been a long journey, I hate to give it up,” Jake said. “It’s a passion of mine.”
Sandi noted that after spending lengths of time consulting with families and people planning for their own funerals, they become familiar with their customers, and Jake is often greeted while out around the town.
“You get to be almost friends,” Sandi said.
Jake began working in the monument business around 50 years ago in South Dakota. After marrying Sandi, they moved back to Wisconsin to be closer to her family.
After moving to Chippewa Falls, Jake worked for a different monument business before starting his own.
The Hoffs both noted the changes in the industry throughout the time they’ve been working.
In the beginning, Jake did his own sand-blasting, sketching and etching of markers.
Now, intricate designs can be customized to include animals and scenery to represent the deceased’s life, and are etched and laser cut into the stone.
While the Hoffs are not taking new orders, they will be delivering all their spring orders in time for Memorial Day.
After their business is finished, they’re planning to relocate to the La Crosse area.
Both said that working with the customers and their families has been the most enjoyable aspect of their business.
“It’s been a pretty unique community,” Jake said.
That community was mostly within their 50-mile radius, though had included deliveries as far as Milwaukee.
“Meeting the people, working with the people, you make such a connection,” Sandi said. “That’s the enjoyable part.”
