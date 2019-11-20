A group of motivated young entrepreneurs is making a donation to an area organization’s charitable Thanksgiving meal.
The Young Professionals of the Chippewa Valley presented a check for $3,800 to the Boys and Girls Club of the Greater Chippewa Valley Wednesday afternoon at its Eau Claire location.
The funds raised will cover the total cost of the Thanksgiving Family Feast being offered by the club for its members and their families. The goal of the event is also to encourage time spent with family to reflect and be thankful during this time of year.
The money was raised by the Young Professionals annual Extravaganza event held in October.
The Young Professionals of Chippewa Valley is a personal and professional development program of the Eau Claire Area Chamber of Commerce in partnership with the Chippewa Falls Chamber of Commerce.
The group encourages young business people to interact socially, exchange ideas, share common interests, learn more about the area’s business community and engage in the community’s future.
The Young Professionals began in September 2003 and has grown to more than 450 members.
