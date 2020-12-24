Young readers win 2020 Coloring Contest

Nearly 150 entries poured in for the 2020 River Valley Media Group Coloring Challenge, showing the fine work of our youngest readers in this holiday season.

All were winners, but only four were judged the winning entries in our four age groups.

Congrats to these four:

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Cormac Larson, 3, who reads the Winona Daily News.

Nora Ruf, 6, who reads the Chippewa Herald.

Mya Weber, 7, who reads the La Crosse Tribune.

Cailey Chroninger, 12, who reads the La Crosse Tribune.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0