Young readers win 2020 Coloring Contest

Nearly 150 entries poured in for the 2020 River Valley Media Group Coloring Challenge, showing the fine work of our youngest readers in this holiday season.
All were winners, but only four were judged the winning entries in our four age groups.
Cormac Larson, 3, who reads the Winona Daily News.
Nora Ruf, 6, who reads the Chippewa Herald.
Mya Weber, 7, who reads the La Crosse Tribune.
Cailey Chroninger, 12, who reads the La Crosse Tribune.
Oden Wellert, 5
Oden reads the Tribune.
Sabrina Schmidt, 12
Sabrina reads the Herald
Harper Dettmering, 7
Harper reads the Tribune
Autumn Wellert, 6
Autumn reads the Tribune
Mya Weber, 7
Mya reads the Tribune
Nolan Foster, 3 and a half
Nolan reads the Tribune
Sloane Nelson, 3 and a half
Sloane reads the Tribune
James Nelson, 6
James reads the Tribune.
Treyjen Burmester, 6
Treyjen reads the Tribune
Harlow Burmester, 3 and a half
Harlow reads the Tribune
Wyatt Nelson, 8
Wyatt reads the Tribune
Marah Klug, 3 and a half
Marah reads the Tribune
Isaac Bernett, 5
Isaac reads the Tribune
Martha Fish, 9
Martha reads the Herald
Emily Berger, 7
Emily reads the Tribune
Brooklyn, 8
Brooklyn reads the Tribune
Alex Nelson, 10
Alex reads the Tribune
Cailey Chroninger, 12
Cailey reads the Tribune
Isabella Kessler, 7
Isabella reads the Daily News
Payton Kessler, 10
Payton reads the Daily News
Rebekah Tibbetks, 9
Rebekah reads the Tribune
Matt Tippetts, 7
Matt reads the Tribune
Hailey, 5
Hailey reads the Tribune
Brielle, 8
Brielle reads the Tribune
Makayla White, 8
Makayla reads the Herald.
Kora Hwrtz, 6
Kora reads the Tribune
