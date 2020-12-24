 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Young readers win 2020 Coloring Contest
0 comments
alert top story

Young readers win 2020 Coloring Contest

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Nearly 150 entries poured in for the 2020 River Valley Media Group Coloring Challenge, showing the fine work of our youngest readers in this holiday season.

All were winners, but only four were judged the winning entries in our four age groups.

Congrats to these four:

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Cormac Larson, 3, who reads the Winona Daily News.

Nora Ruf, 6, who reads the Chippewa Herald.

Mya Weber, 7, who reads the La Crosse Tribune.

Cailey Chroninger, 12, who reads the La Crosse Tribune.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

WisEye Morning Minute: Tavern League of WI v. Palm

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News