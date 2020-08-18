'Your seat is waiting': Micon Cinemas to show first new movie in five months

The first step back to a sense of normalcy for Chippewa Valley movie theaters is coming this week.
The first national wide-release motion picture to be released during the COVID-19 pandemic, “Unhinged,” is set to hit both the Chippewa Falls and Eau Claire Micon Cinemas locations beginning at 7 p.m. Thursday.
This is the first new film to hit the theater screens in the area since coronavirus concerns forced the shutdown of theaters in mid-March state and nationwide.
“Unhinged,” is a thriller film directed by Derrick Borte starring Russell Crowe about a woman who is being harassed by a seemingly unstable stranger after a road rage incident.
The film was originally set to be released in July, but what was pulled from the schedule and delayed multiple times before the Thursday release day was solidified.
Avid moviegoer, Jordan Adkins said it is a pleasure to finally be able to see a new movie again in a theater setting.
“I love sitting at home on the couch and watching movies, but there is something about going and seeing a movie you can’t replace,” Adkins said. “We’ve gone so long without a new movie that a lot of the theaters around here haven’t been able to get back up on their feet. I hope people come out and support the movie.”
In a social media post on Monday afternoon, Micon Cinemas ownership expressed excitement at being able to show a “new” movie for the first time in nearly half a year.
“Finally a new movie. Hope you’ll join us, your seat is waiting.”
Before this week, Micon Cinemas has been open in the Chippewa Valley for the past few months.
Because there have been no new releases to screen, they have shown classic and fairly modern films instead such as “Harry Potter,” “Jaws,” “Jurassic Park,” “Star Wars,” “The Dark Knight,” “Bohemian Rhapsody,” “Back to the Future,” “Indiana Jones” and dozens more.
In addition to the weekly changing movie lineup, they have had their concessions stands open for most of the past five months through curbside pickup and now in-theater sales.
For those wary of entering a movie theater during the COVID-19 pandemic, Micon Cinemas has been employing practices such as required facial masks, social distancing, two empty seats on either side of you and readily available hand sanitizer to make their lobbies and screening rooms as sanitized as possible.
Adkins said if the community wants moviegoing to be an available option once the pandemic has subsided, then area residents need to support businesses such as Micon Cinemas as much as possible right now while they need it most.
“It’s easy to take places like movie theaters for granted because they’ve just always been there,” Adkins said. “Just like most other businesses, they’re struggling to make it through this. It may be hard to get past the mental block of going out, but it’s essential to do if we want their doors to stay open.”
Tickets for “Unhinged,” are available in-person at both Micon Cinemas locations or online at miconcinemas.com.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.