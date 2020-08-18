'Your seat is waiting': Micon Cinemas to show first new movie in five months

In a social media post on Monday afternoon, Micon Cinemas ownership expressed excitement at being able to show a “new” movie for the first time in nearly half a year.

“Finally a new movie. Hope you’ll join us, your seat is waiting.”

Before this week, Micon Cinemas has been open in the Chippewa Valley for the past few months.

Because there have been no new releases to screen, they have shown classic and fairly modern films instead such as “Harry Potter,” “Jaws,” “Jurassic Park,” “Star Wars,” “The Dark Knight,” “Bohemian Rhapsody,” “Back to the Future,” “Indiana Jones” and dozens more.

In addition to the weekly changing movie lineup, they have had their concessions stands open for most of the past five months through curbside pickup and now in-theater sales.

For those wary of entering a movie theater during the COVID-19 pandemic, Micon Cinemas has been employing practices such as required facial masks, social distancing, two empty seats on either side of you and readily available hand sanitizer to make their lobbies and screening rooms as sanitized as possible.