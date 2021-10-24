Youth mental health declared national emergency, Gundersen experts say local kids struggling

The coronavirus crisis has taken its toll on the physical health of the nation, and now organizations are declaring the mental effects of the pandemic on youth a national emergency of its own.

The American Academy of Pediatrics, American Academy of Child and Adolescent Psychiatry and Children’s Hospital Association made the declaration this week, and are calling on policymakers to implement services and actions to address the crisis — including improving access to telemedicine, promoting and covering the costs of trauma informed care services, accelerating integration of mental health care in primary care pediatrics, advance policies that ensure compliance with mental health parity laws and more.

“Young people have endured so much throughout this pandemic and while much of the attention is often placed on its physical health consequences, we cannot overlook the escalating mental health crisis facing our patients,” says AAP president Dr. Lee Savio Beers.

“We are caring for young people with soaring rates of depression, anxiety, trauma, loneliness, and suicidality that will have lasting impacts on them, their families, their communities, and all of our futures,” says AACAP president Dr. Gabrielle Carlson. “We cannot sit idly by. This is a national emergency, and the time for swift and deliberate action is now.”

Mental health issues and suicide rates had been steadily climbing in the decade prior to the pandemic, with suicide the second leading cause of death in 2018 for individuals age 10-24. Per the Wisconsin Department of Health Services September 2020 Suicide in Wisconsin report, the suicide rate among residents rose 40% between 2000 and 2017, and 271 adolescents ages 10-19 died from suicide between 2013 and 2017, making it the second leading cause of death among 10 to 19 year olds.

The first year of the pandemic drove a further rise in suicide, with the CDC reporting that between March to October 2020, emergency department visits for mental health crisis increased by 24% for youth ages 5-11 years and 31% for youth 12-17. Emergency visits for suspected suicide attempts increased nearly 51% among girls age 12 to 17 years from early 2019 to early 2021.

“We are absolutely mimicking this (trend) in our clinics and our daily practice in general pediatrics and seeing more patients showing up in the emergency department,” says Allison Allmon-Dixson, Ph.D, medical director of integrative care and pediatric psychologist at Gundersen Health System in La Crosse. “We are seeing these symptoms coming out in younger and younger patients.”

“All day we are seeing kids for mental health concerns who we might not have seen in the past because those concerns didn’t come to the surface as easily or they weren’t there. ... What we are hearing from our schools and our clinicians is people are very stressed and we’re seeing that come out as anxiety and depression and increased suicidal ideation,” adds Dr. Jennifer Kleven, pediatrician and department chair of pediatrics prevention health at Gundersen. “Parents should be aware their children may be more stressed or depressed than they were before, or if they were already in that position the pandemic might have (exacerbated it).”

The CDC report shows racial disparities are evident in mental health concerns, with the number of persons having seriously considered suicide in the 30 days prior higher among Hispanic and Black individuals in comparison to white and Asian persons. Hispanic respondents also reported higher levels of anxiety disorder, depressive disorder and COVID-19-related trauma and stressor related disorder. Both Hispanic and Black respondents reported increased substance use.

The AAP, AACAP and Children’s Hospital Association note, “The ongoing struggle for racial justice is inextricably tied to the worsening mental health crisis.”

Minority youth in addition were more likely to have a caregiver die due to COVID-19. Among all ethnicities, over 140,000 U.S. children lost a primary or secondary caregiver during the pandemic.

The last couple of years have “highlighted pre-existing disparities,” Kleven and Allmon-Dixson say, and efforts must be made to dismantle system racism — and the barriers to healthcare it brings — on local and national levels.

In addressing mental health concerns in general, Kleven says parents need to “stop and listen and let children go at their own pace about what they want to talk about — or what they might not want to talk about. Knowing that we as adults are here to them to listen I think is absolutely critical.” Allmon-Dixson adds parents should be prepared when their child is ready to talk, and to be aware in advance of the resources and supports available.

Signs of depression, anxiety or suicidality can vary widely but may include loss of interest or pleasure in previously enjoyed activities, irritability, becoming withdrawn, changes in sleeping and eating habits, low concentration levels, restlessness or any dramatic shifts in disposition. Youth too should be aware of the signs, and if a peer confides they are feeling depressed or express they plan to harm themselves, whether verbally or via social media, they should alert a trusted adult.

In order to be that trusted adult, Kleven emphasizes the need for modeling civil discourse and the ability to communicate with others respectfully and rationally. Children are watching and learning, and with hot-button topics like masking, vaccination and politics bringing out vitriol among adults, youth are feeling especially anxious and possibly more reticent to speak up. Youth are afraid to be judged, and are more likely to confide in an adult if that person seems approachable and calm.

As a safeguard, Kleven and Allmon-Dixson advise those who keep firearms in the house to keep them safely locked up, with ammunition stored separately, and to keep any medications locked away as well.

“In this era we know kids are really struggling more, and kids are impulsive and may not think about something very long before they make a very rash decision,” Allmon-Dixson says. “Making sure your house is safe is important for your own kids and any friends they have over.”

If you or someone you know is suicidal, call the National Suicide Prevention Hotline at 1-800-273-8255 or the La Crosse County Crisis Line at 608-784-4357. Mental health services are widely available in the community and include Gundersen Health System, Mayo Clinic Health System, the La Crosse Area Suicide Prevention Initiative and NAMI La Crosse.

Emily Pyrek can be reached at emily.pyrek@lee.net.