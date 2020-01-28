For the 11th consecutive year, Mercury Marine has presented Zacho Sports Center of Chippewa Falls its prestigious Service Customer Satisfaction Index Award for 2019.
Mercury Marine’s Service CSI Program measures the satisfaction of consumers after having service work done on their Mercury outboard or MerCruiser Sterndrive or inboard.
A total of 206 out of 5,000 North American dealers qualified for the Service CSI Award for 2019. Zacho Sports Center was the only dealer in northwest Wisconsin to receive the award, and with a score of 97/100 ranks in the top 1% of all Mercury dealers.
Zacho Sports Center is one of only 22 dealerships in the United States that has received this award 11 or more consecutive years.
Zacho Sports Center operates a marine and powersports dealership in Chippewa Falls and is locally owned and operated by Damin Zacho and Mike Emberson.
