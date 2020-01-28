{{featured_button_text}}
FOR THE CHIPPEWA HERALD

Zacho Sports Center is one of the few dealerships in the United States with a streak of at least 11 consecutive years winning the Service Customer Satisfaction Index Award.

 FOR THE CHIPPEWA HERALD

For the 11th consecutive year, Mercury Marine has presented Zacho Sports Center of Chippewa Falls its prestigious Service Customer Satisfaction Index Award for 2019.

Mercury Marine’s Service CSI Program measures the satisfaction of consumers after having service work done on their Mercury outboard or MerCruiser Sterndrive or inboard.

A total of 206 out of 5,000 North American dealers qualified for the Service CSI Award for 2019. Zacho Sports Center was the only dealer in northwest Wisconsin to receive the award, and with a score of 97/100 ranks in the top 1% of all Mercury dealers.

Zacho Sports Center is one of only 22 dealerships in the United States that has received this award 11 or more consecutive years.

Zacho Sports Center operates a marine and powersports dealership in Chippewa Falls and is locally owned and operated by Damin Zacho and Mike Emberson.

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.