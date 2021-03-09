Zero Wisconsin COVID-19 deaths Tuesday, five new cases in Chippewa County

Chippewa County announced five new cases of COVID-19 Tuesday, bringing the total positive cases to 7,087 to-date (less than 50 currently active). No new coronavirus-related deaths were announced, leaving the Chippewa County COVID-19 death toll at 93 lives lost.

There have now been 28,677 negative coronavirus tests in Chippewa County to-date and two individuals remain hospitalized due to complications with COVID-19 (226 hospitalized to-date). Chippewa County’s risk-level for the spread of coronavirus is currently classified as “high.”

Wisconsin has now seen 567,175 cases of COVID-19 to-date (less than 5,500 currently active) and 7,111 individuals have passed away due to complications with coronavirus statewide to-date (a one-day increase of zero). 159 of the deceased passed away from other causes, according to their death certificates.