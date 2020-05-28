Watch now: Protests turn violent in Minneapolis amid George Floyd protests

“There needs to be charges, there needs to be indictments and it needs to happen now,” Richardson said. “If there isn’t, we are going to bring these protests to the courthouse, to the streets, shut down the highways and whatever we need to do. I’m sick and tired of things like this happening and it is going to stop whether they like it or not.”

Hundreds gathered throughout the morning through the early afternoon Thursday on the outskirts of downtown Minneapolis, a crowd Jordan said was one of the smallest yet.

He said onlookers cannot just attend once if they want anything to change and need to continue to come back with friends if they want their presence to be felt.

“I don’t care if it rains or how hot it is, I’m staying here,” Jordan said. “I’ll sleep in my car on the side of the street if I have to. This is real and I won’t rest until we do something about it. People need to make this their nine-to-five or five-to-nine job. That’s the only way this will work and anything will come of it.”

Dozens of handmade signs with phrases such as “we can’t breathe,” “black lives matter,” “f*** the police” and “justice for George” were placed throughout the site and many of the gatherers held their own as well.