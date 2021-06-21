 Skip to main content
Stories of Honor: Nominate a military hero
alert top story

Stories of Honor: Nominate a military hero

{{featured_button_text}}
Stories of Honor

Stories of Honor 

 Vickie Rortvedt

Let’s salute the women and men who have served our country in the military.

The River Valley Media Group’s Stories of Honor program is your opportunity to recognize a veteran. Nominations will close July 2.

For the third consecutive year, we invite you to nominate a veteran or someone who is now serving in the U.S. Armed Forces or the Reserve.

We want to hear the stories of allegiance, heroism and selfless determination — the stories that set our military personnel apart.

You can nominate your hero at https://lacrossetribune.com/forms/storiesofhonor/.

“The River Valley Media Group is delighted to be able to honor the courage, dedication and commitment these men and women make to ensure our freedoms are protected on a daily basis,” publisher and president Sean Burke said. “Please take a few moments and nominate a worthy individual.”

A blue-ribbon panel will review all nominations and select heroes who deserve a special salute.

In August, the Herald will feature profiles of these heroes.

