Stories of Honor: Nominate a military hero

Let’s salute the women and men who have served our country in the military.

The River Valley Media Group’s Stories of Honor program is your opportunity to recognize a veteran. Nominations will close July 2.

For the third consecutive year, we invite you to nominate a veteran or someone who is now serving in the U.S. Armed Forces or the Reserve.

We want to hear the stories of allegiance, heroism and selfless determination — the stories that set our military personnel apart.

You can nominate your hero at https://lacrossetribune.com/forms/storiesofhonor/.

“The River Valley Media Group is delighted to be able to honor the courage, dedication and commitment these men and women make to ensure our freedoms are protected on a daily basis,” publisher and president Sean Burke said. “Please take a few moments and nominate a worthy individual.”

A blue-ribbon panel will review all nominations and select heroes who deserve a special salute.

In August, the Herald will feature profiles of these heroes.

