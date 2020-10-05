Turntide Technologies Takes Ownership Stake in VES

During an all-company meeting of VES employees on Oct. 1, VES co-founder and former CEO, John McBride announced his retirement from the company.

“The effects of the global pandemic this year have caused me to reprioritize my life, placing time with my family at the top of the list,” said McBride. “The timing was right to completely step away from VES, and hand the reins over to the leadership team we have put in place.”

VES is a manufacturer of environmental systems for the global agricultural and industrial markets, and is based in Chippewa Falls.

During his announcement, McBride gave great thanks to his three co-founders: Jennifer McBride, Peter Fahrngruber and Chad Miles. He also thanked the incredible employees of VES, who have been instrumental in making the company what it is today.

In a related announcement, the ownership shares of VES that were held by the four original founders have been purchased by Turntide Technologies (Sunnyvale, CA), whose CEO, Ryan Morris, was also in attendance for the all-company meeting.

