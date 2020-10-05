 Skip to main content
Turntide Technologies Takes Ownership Stake in VES
Turntide Technologies Takes Ownership Stake in VES

  • Updated
During an all-company meeting of VES employees on Oct. 1, VES co-founder and former CEO, John McBride announced his retirement from the company.

“The effects of the global pandemic this year have caused me to reprioritize my life, placing time with my family at the top of the list,” said McBride. “The timing was right to completely step away from VES, and hand the reins over to the leadership team we have put in place.”

VES is a manufacturer of environmental systems for the global agricultural and industrial markets, and is based in Chippewa Falls.

During his announcement, McBride gave great thanks to his three co-founders: Jennifer McBride, Peter Fahrngruber and Chad Miles. He also thanked the incredible employees of VES, who have been instrumental in making the company what it is today.

In a related announcement, the ownership shares of VES that were held by the four original founders have been purchased by Turntide Technologies (Sunnyvale, CA), whose CEO, Ryan Morris, was also in attendance for the all-company meeting.

This move, which was part of a larger plan that was set in motion in January 2019 when Meson Capital (San Francisco) purchased a 50 percent ownership interest in VES, positions VES both strategically and financially for dynamic growth. Turntide Technologies and Meson Capital now each own 50 percent of VES.

Morris, who is also president of Meson Capital said, “This move allows two companies, Turntide, which has a horizontal market focus with the world’s most efficient motor, and VES, which has a vertical market focus in the dairy industry, to strategically complement each other so each can realize their market potential.

While Turntide and VES will continue to operate as independent companies, we will work closely together and leverage our individual strengths to optimize both companies’ performance.”

VES CEO Ed Paradowski, who joined the company in March 2020 as McBride’s successor, said, “The legacy that John leaves at VES will continue long past his retirement. We all thank him for what he has created.”

Regarding the new ownership structure, Paradowski said, “It was the appeal of working directly with a visionary like Ryan Morris that drew me to VES. This new ownership structure broadens our strategic horizons of the amazing things we will do in the target markets we pursue.”

Paradowski
McBride
Morris
