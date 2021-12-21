Van Orden Campaign, La Crosse GOP send toys to families impacted by Stanley tornado

Following last week's tornado in Stanley, the Van Orden Campaign and La Crosse Republicans directed toys collected for donations to families impacted by the storm.

Derrick Van Orden, candidate in the 3rd Congressional District, assisted with the clean up efforts, and seeing the need in the community, asked that the local GOP toy drive donations be sent to members of the Stanley community recovering from the storm.

"Americans always stand up to help their neighbors, and this holiday season, we've seen an outpouring from the La Crosse community for their fellow Wisconsinites who are suffering from the tornado in Stanley," Van Orden said. "I saw firsthand the damage that community faced, and am proud to join so many in La Crosse whose gift donations will go to help those families share a moment of joy and love in a time of need. We're Americans first, and we have each other's back"

3rd District GOP Chairman Bill Feehan said, "Our La Crosse Republicans have opened their hearts this year to make sure our fellow Wisconsinites can celebrate Christmas fully despite the pain they've endured these last weeks. Our communities stand up for each other, and this year, we're seeing direct impacts in Stanley with tornado clean up efforts and gift donations just in time for Christmas."

Lance Weiland with the Stanley Police Department released the following statement: "We are so incredibly grateful for so many who have made a variety of donations to our community in hopes of helping those impacted by last week’s tornado. It's with our deepest thanks that we accept these gifts from so many generous and loving people within the La Crosse area.

"As our community begins to move forward and recover, generosity like this is a beacon of hope for so many, particularly during the days leading up to Christmas. Words truly can’t express the gratitude we have for what we know this will mean for so many that have experienced such devastating loss. Thank you for the compassion you have shown to our children and your willingness to share the undeniable holiday spirit with the Stanley community."

