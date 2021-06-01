WESTconsin Credit Union awards 13 $1,000 scholarships

WESTconsin Credit Union has recently awarded 13 $1,000 scholarships to area high school seniors as part of the WESTconsin Scholarship Program.
Recipients were selected based on a variety of criteria including community and school involvement, academic progress, financial need, career plans, and goals.
Mattigan Haller, Eau Claire North High School graduate, was the chosen scholarship recipient from the Eau Claire, Altoona, and Chippewa Falls area. Haller will use the money to help fund her post-secondary education plans at Lawrence University, where she will be studying Biochemistry and Spanish.
For over 24 years, WESTconsin has distributed over $309,000 to help support the higher education goals of area students. Scholarships are awarded annually to youth members from communities served by WESTconsin offices.
WESTconsin Credit Union has been serving members since 1939, and membership is open to anyone who lives or works in the Wisconsin counties of Barron, Buffalo, Burnett, Chippewa, Clark, Dunn, Eau Claire, Jackson, Pepin, Pierce, Polk, Rusk, St. Croix, Sawyer, Taylor, Trempealeau, and Washburn, or the Minnesota counties of Anoka, Chisago, Dakota, Goodhue, Isanti, Ramsey, Wabasha, and Washington, with a $5 minimum deposit in a Membership Savings Account. Credit unions are financial institutions owned by their accountholders, and member funds are federally insured by the National Credit Union Administration (NCUA) up to at least $250,000.