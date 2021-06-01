WESTconsin Credit Union awards 13 $1,000 scholarships

WESTconsin Credit Union has recently awarded 13 $1,000 scholarships to area high school seniors as part of the WESTconsin Scholarship Program.

Recipients were selected based on a variety of criteria including community and school involvement, academic progress, financial need, career plans, and goals.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Mattigan Haller, Eau Claire North High School graduate, was the chosen scholarship recipient from the Eau Claire, Altoona, and Chippewa Falls area. Haller will use the money to help fund her post-secondary education plans at Lawrence University, where she will be studying Biochemistry and Spanish.

For over 24 years, WESTconsin has distributed over $309,000 to help support the higher education goals of area students. Scholarships are awarded annually to youth members from communities served by WESTconsin offices.