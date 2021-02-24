WIAA tournaments to be 'spectacular' showcase of updated La Crosse Center

Game times for the weekend are at 9:05 a.m., 12:35 p.m. and 7:05 p.m. Thursday, with the evening games for Friday and Saturday set for 6:35 p.m. instead.

Officials said there are about a dozen volunteers signed up to help sanitize between each game, which are limited to 1,000 fans each in the 6,000-seat arena.

“Our biggest challenge will be turning the building and sanitizing it and cleaning it,” between the early games, Fahey said.

“We’ll probably have about half an hour or 45 minutes to make those turns,” he said, “but we’re prepared and ready to do that turn.”

Officials said that while there is encouragement for those in attendance to return home that same evening, it’s expected there will be some room tax revenue generated from the weekend events, and that some schools had already been putting holds on hotel rooms in the area as early as sectionals.

“The schedule might be set up to have more come in the city, come out of the city the same day,” Jay Fanta with Explore La Crosse told the board Tuesday.