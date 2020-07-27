NFL: Adams trade shows NFL teams not holding back

What this move, and several others in this unprecedented offseason, proves is that NFL teams have no fear of taking chances with their rosters. Winning now has become even more of a mantra.

It’s a dangerous approach during a pandemic that has eliminated nearly all on-field work. The breaking-in period for newcomers has been lengthened dramatically. Establishing camaraderie and leadership becomes dicier. Playbook adjustments could be needed daily right into the fall — and beyond.

Yet teams are willing to make these major transactions, whether in trades or in free agency. And we’re not just talking Tom Brady to Tampa Bay or Philip Rivers to Indianapolis.

Try Houston sending its best offensive weapon and one of the league’s best, receiver DeAndre Hopkins, to Arizona. San Francisco trading DeForest Buckner, a second-team All-Pro defensive tackle, to the Colts. Minnesota dealing another top wideout, Stefon Diggs, to Buffalo. Philadelphia acquiring cornerback Darius Slay to upgrade a marginal secondary.

On and on.

It seems to fly in the face of the cohesiveness teams normally seek — and which could be a huge edge this year.