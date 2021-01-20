NFL: Chiefs' Mahomes practices, remains in concussion protocol

The availability of their No. 1 cornerback is important with Bills quarterback Josh Allen riding a hot streak and All-Pro wide receiver Stefon Diggs coming to town.

Running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire and wide receiver Sammy Watkins also practiced Wednesday, which means the Chiefs could have a full complement of playmakers regardless of their quarterback for the first time in weeks.

Edwards-Helaire, who was fourth among rookies with 1,100 yards from scrimmage this season, sustained a high-ankle sprain in Week 15 against New Orleans and missed the final two games of the regular season. He returned to practice last Wednesday but was held out the next two days, and he was inactive for the Chiefs’ playoff game against Cleveland.

The injury-prone Watkins hurt his calf muscle in Week 15 against Atlanta. He sat out the regular-season finale and did not practice last week, joining Edwards-Helaire on the inactive list for the Browns.

“It’ll be good to have both of those guys back,” Chiefs wide receiver Mecole Hardman said. “Hopefully they can play with us and take the necessary steps to be fully healthy or healthy enough to get some production from them.”

NOTES: The only player who did not practice in some capacity Wednesday was linebacker Willie Gay Jr. He’s been out with a sprained ankle. ... Diggs isn’t the only All-Pro wide receiver on the field Sunday, and Chiefs counterpart Tyreek Hill was sure to make everyone remember it. He continually referenced a dig by Jalen Ramsey from a couple of years ago, when the Jaguars cornerback made it a point to say Hill had been voted an All-Pro as a return specialist as a rookie. “(Diggs) is one of the top receivers in the game and I really respect him,” Hill said, “so we just got to see who has the better game, him or (Travis) Kelce, but I’m still just a return specialist.”

