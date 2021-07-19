NFL: Cowher caps unlikely success story with Hall of Fame nod

“You know, you follow a guy like Chuck Noll, I don’t even think there’s any pressure, because you’re not even going to come close to doing what he did in terms of ... the run they had in the ‘70s, what he did for the city of Pittsburgh and rejuvenating that whole city,” Cowher said.

Maybe, but Cowher came pretty close. And 15 years after stepping away, Cowher will follow in Noll’s footsteps once again when he is inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame next month.

Not bad for a former linebacker who spent his brief four-year NFL career in the early 1980s as a special teams ace who got by more on guile and innate football IQ than athletic ability.

“I just was very average skill set but I knew how to do all the little things to get by,” Cowher said. “And so, that was my idea. I was like a teacher. I always liked teaching. And teaching is finding a way to connect with your students, and those were the players, those were the coaches, and so I embraced it all.”

Schottenheimer hired Cowher as an assistant in Cleveland in 1985 and the two headed west to Kansas City in 1989. Cowher spent two years as the defensive coordinator for the Chiefs, and when the Steelers started exploring who would lead them into the post-Noll era, Schottenheimer gave Cowher a rousing endorsement.