NFL: Minnesota Vkings remain winless after loss to Titans

MINNEAPOLIS — It appeared for much of the second half on Sunday that the Minnesota Vikings’ offensive performance — ignited by the emergence of rookie receiver Justin Jefferson and buoyed by an electric showing from Dalvin Cook — would be enough to salt away their first win of the season and stave off existential questions about exactly what they’re capable of in 2020.

When Kirk Cousins hit Jefferson for a 71-yard touchdown in the middle of the third quarter, the Vikings took a 24-12 lead in a building where they’ve been accustomed to putting games away. What the Vikings cobbled together on Sunday would have been just enough, against a Tennessee Titans team happy to contribute through various means of inefficiency.

But a Vikings defense that still hasn’t found its footing blew a 12-point lead in the final 22 minutes of the game, while a final Minnesota chance to win the game went haywire. The end result was a 31-30 loss that dropped the Vikings to 0-3 for the first time since 2013, before road games in Houston and Seattle.

Tennessee drove into Vikings territory nine times but managed just two touchdowns, settling for Stephen Gostkowski field goals six times, including the 54-yard game winner with 1:44 left.