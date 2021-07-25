NHL: Wild piece together a look at the future

No one is ready for NHL duty this year, but the 2021 class is intriguing — starting with Wallstedt, who was pegged as the top goalie in the draft. The Wild didn’t even have a jersey with his name on it Friday because the team didn’t think he’d be available for selection at its turn.

Next up was Lambos, kicking off the shopping spree for the blue line.

At No. 54 in the second round, the Wild nabbed Grand Rapids defenseman Jack Peart.

The reigning Mr. Hockey was named the top high school player in Minnesota after racking up 35 points in 18 games with Grand Rapids, and Peart also played for Fargo in the USHL. He’ll start at St. Cloud State in the fall.

“It’s always been a dream of mine to play for the Minnesota Wild,” Peart said.

The first forward announced by the Wild was center Caedan Bankier, 86th overall in the third round. Despite playing in 33 fewer games than the previous season, Bankier scored four more goals with Kamloops in the Western Hockey League — capitalizing on an elevated role with the team.

“I just kind of tried to make the most of my opportunities and kind of stick to the game that I knew how to play,” said Bankier, a 200-foot forward who looks up to Chicago’s Jonathan Toews.