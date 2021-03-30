No call: Baylor women call foul after NCAA loss to UConn

When asked for an explanation from the referees, the NCAA said the question was outside of the scope of what the officials talk about. While the refs weren’t talking others were.

Even NBA superstar LeBron James agreed with Carrington and Mulkey.

“Cmon man!!! That was a FOUL!!,” James tweeted, following that up with another post about what a great game it was.

Former Connecticut All-American Swin Cash agreed with James that her former squad got away with one tweeting:

“I love my Huskies but yeah they missed that foul.... whew child,” she said.

The lack of a whistle on the play was what everyone wanted to talk about. Though there was no explanation from the refs.

Carrington also went on Twitter to more express her frustration, with a post that read, “You can’t swallow your whistle when the game is on the line.” She added the emoji of a shrugging woman.

After Carrington made two free throws with 19 seconds left to get Baylor within 68-67, Christyn Williams missed two free throws for UConn before the Lady Bears called timeout. They set up a final play with two options, the first being All-American forward NaLyssa Smith and then Carrington, who finished with 22 points.