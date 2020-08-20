No one injured in truck rollover near Elk Mound

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Chippewa's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

No one was injured in an early-morning truck rollover on Interstate 94 Thursday near Elk Mound.

Assisting agencies included the Dunn County Sheriff's Office, Dunn County Highway Department, Township Fire and Jerry's Towing. The crash involved no fatalities or injuries.

The State Patrol received a call at 6:25 a.m. about a straight truck that had rolled over on I-94 just east of exit 52, according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation.

When troopers arrived, the truck — which was hauling canned goods — was blocking both westbound lanes.

A heavy wrecker was able to pull the truck into the right lane and shoulder, allowing one full lane to open.

One lane remained closed for about 90 minutes while crews worked to flip and remove the truck. Both westbound lanes were opened at 9:29 a.m.

The Wisconsin State Patrol continues to investigate.

Assisting agencies included the Dunn County Sheriff's Office, Dunn County Highway Department, Township Fire and Jerry's Towing. The crash involved no fatalities or injuries.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0