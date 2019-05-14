Nonprofit job website expands to Dunn, Chippewa counties

Jobs That Help, a specialized Milwaukee-based jobs listing website for nonprofit organizations and job seekers, is expanding to Chippewa and Dunn counties, as well as to the rest of the state.

Jobs That Help is "the largest job board that is exclusively for nonprofit career opportunities in the state," according to a news release from Jobs That Help.

The service was launched in February 2019 by a team of Milwaukee nonprofit professionals in order to provide nonprofit organizations and job seekers with a high-quality, specialized, and accessible jobs listing website.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up

Previously listing job openings on its website (www.JobsThatHelp.com) that were solely at nonprofits in the greater Milwaukee region, Jobs That Help will now list nonprofit job openings throughout the state.

All services of Jobs That Help continue to be offered for free.

The website features over 250 job openings in the state from more than 70 nonprofit organizations, with more job openings from nonprofit organizations being added every day, according to the news release.

Contact the Jobs That Help team at info@jobsthathelp.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0