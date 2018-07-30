In the last two seasons, the University of Wisconsin football team has played in two Big Ten Conference championship games and compiled a 24-4 record.
Its only losses in 2016 and 2017 came at the hands of Ohio State (twice), Penn State and Michigan. All were ranked in the nation’s top 10 at the time.
As with the stock market, however, past performance doesn’t guarantee future success in college football, which means UW has a lengthy list of things to accomplish when fall practice starts this week. Replacing seven starters on defense and two on offense from a 13-1 team is only the beginning for the Badgers, who are picked by most experts to win the Big Ten West Division and possibly put themselves in position to make the College Football Playoff for the first time.
Given that almost the entire offense returns and there is a solid core of veterans on defense, here are 10 other players who bear watching once fall camp begins this week:
Quintez Cephus
With his special combination of height, speed and athleticism, Quintez Cephus was emerging as UW’s go-to wide receiver when he suffered a broken leg in the ninth game.
On a surprisingly deep − for UW − receiving corps that also returns A.J. Taylor, Danny Davis and Kendric Pryor and adds some intriguing freshmen, Cephus can be the difference-maker. If he picks up where he left off, he should open up the field for the other three, all of whom have home-run potential as well.
Aaron Cruickshank
Aron Cruickshank may be undersized at 5-foot-9 and about 160 pounds, but the freshman, who enrolled early, showed tantalizing big-play ability during spring practices.
Cruickshank’s biggest contribution could come as a return man on special teams, where his speed, quickness and elusiveness make him a threat to go all the way whenever he touches the ball.
Making big play after big play in spring ball, he shouldn’t be counted out at wide receiver, either.
Kyle Penniston A heavily recruited tight end four years ago, Kyle Penniston has had only one problem at UW. He’s been stuck behind Troy Fumagalli. But Fumagalli is gone to the NFL and Penniston is the closest thing the Badgers have to a tight end who can play on all three downs.
Zander Neuville is a terrific blocker and spring sensation Jake Ferguson has great size and hands as a receiver, but Penniston is first in line to replace Fumagalli as quarterback Alex Hornibrook’s third-down security blanket.
Cole Van Lanen
Cole Van Lanen is talented enough that he could crack an offensive line with five returning starters, three of them all-Americans.
When left tackle Michael Deiter eschewed the NFL and returned to school, it was obvious he would slide over to his natural position, left guard, and push Jon Dietzen to the bench. But that wouldn’t have been possible if the coaches didn’t think Van Lanen was ready to step in after getting his feet wet last year as a tight end in short-yardage situations.
Deiter could always move back outside if Van Lanen isn’t ready, though Dietzen and promising youngsters Patrick Kasl and Tyler Beach could also be in the picture.
Isaiahh Loudermilk
After battling through trouble with both knees during an otherwise impressive debut season, Isaiahh Loudermilk had left knee surgery following spring ball.
If healthy, the 6-7, 300-pounder has the length and athleticism to become a dominant defensive end. He might not be ready for the opener, but the physically imposing Loudermilk is vitally important to a line that lost long-time stalwarts Chikwe Obasih, Alec James and Conor Sheehy to graduation and promising Garrett Rand to Achilles’ tendon surgery.
Aaron Vopal
Aaron Vopal had a good spring, which became more important when Rand, who was expected to slide over from backup nose tackle to starting end, was lost for the season after injuring his Achilles in a June workout.
At 6-6 and 299 pounds, Vopal has the length and athleticism to hold his own once he gains experience. If he’s not ready, Keldric Preston, Kraig Howe, David Pfaff and true freshman Isaiah Mullens are potential options.
Zack Baun
Penciled in as a starter at outside linebacker last season, Zack Baun instead sat out with a broken foot. A tremendous athlete who was an all-state quarterback in high school, he’s been plagued by injuries throughout his UW career and even re-injured the foot during spring ball.
If Baun’s finally ready to deliver on his promise, he could team with playmaker Andrew Van Ginkel to give UW great speed on the outside. If not, UW will look at Tyler Johnson, who showed some playmaking ability as a backup last season.
Dontye Carriere-Williams
Spending a season as the third cornerback has been a great stepping stone for Dontye Carriere-Williams. But with both Nick Nelson and Derrick Tindal gone, the heat is on Carriere-Williams to become a shutdown corner, one who can take away his side of the field from opposing offenses.
Nelson filled that role last year and it made everyone else in the secondary better. Carriere-Williams was solid last season despite playing with an abdominal injury that required surgery. He participated in spring practice near the end and should be ready to go.
Madison Cone
Aside from Carriere-Williams, the cornerbacks are largely untested. Madison Cone, who played in nine games last season, lacks height but is an explosive athlete who has been waiting for a spot to open up.
If the coaches determine Cone is better suited for the slot, the door will be open for Faion Hicks or Caesar Williams. Hicks has been held back by a shoulder injury but had a strong spring. So did Williams, who made more big plays than any of the corners during the spring.
Scott Nelson
Replacing Natrell Jamerson’s blinding speed will be difficult, but Scott Nelson brings many other things to the table and should claim the safety spot alongside D’Cota Dixon.
The coaches thought Nelson was ready to play late last season but resisted the temptation because they didn’t want to burn his redshirt. He has size, range and a strong personal chemistry with Dixon. Patrick Johnson, injured for much of last season, has good speed and could challenge Nelson.
