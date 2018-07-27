GREEN BAY -- No matter that quarterback Aaron Rodgers missed nine games due to a broken collarbone last season, the Green Bay Packers' 7-9 record and first playoff-free season since 2008 were simply unacceptable.
As a result, the winds of change blew through the Packers organization during the offseason.
General manager Ted Thompson was eased out and replaced by one of his lieutenants, Brian Gutekunst. Team president Mark Murphy radically restructured the front office at the same time, giving equal footing to Gutekunst, coach Mike McCarthy and executive vice president/director of football operations Russ Ball.
McCarthy replaced defensive coordinator Dom Capers with former NFL head coach Mike Pettine, who is expected to be more flexible and up-to-date than Capers. McCarthy also brought back former NFL head coach Joe Philbin as offensive coordinator -- a position he held in Green Bay from 2007 to 2011, some of the most productive offensive seasons in team history. Together, McCarthy and Philbin redid a playbook that had grown stale. And out of the 18 on-field assistant coaches, seven are new to the staff and five others have new responsibilities.
Then there is the usual 20 to 25 percent roster turnover, a process that has already sent aging wide receiver Jordy Nelson packing, and, in a departure for the Packers, the addition of five veteran free agents with starting potential, including Pro Bowl tight end Jimmy Graham.
McCarthy, of course, remains solidly in place. But while this will be the 13th season of his highly successful run, for the first time it is fair to ask if it also might be his last.
The Packers themselves opened up the door to that speculation when they gave McCarthy a one-year contract extension late last season. Murphy said Thompson pushed for the additional year, which extended McCarthy through the 2019 season and kept him from being a lame-duck coach this season, However, adding one year to the contract was a major departure from the past, when McCarthy's extensions were always for four or five years.
Seven seasons have come and gone since the Packers won the Super Bowl and they have yet to return, though the team has remained very competitive under McCarthy. Since 2009, the Packers recorded fewer than 10 wins only twice -- the two seasons when Rodgers missed significant time due to injury.
Despite that track record, the one-year extension shows McCarthy is at the very least under added scrutiny as training camp begins today. Mostly, it gives the team flexibility should Murphy decide McCarthy's shelf-life in Green Bay has expired and a new coach is needed to maximize the remaining window for Rodgers, who turns 35 during the season.
Murphy usurped the power over the coach's fate from the general manager and, should he replace McCarthy after the season, he would only have to buy out one year of his contract. That wouldn't be a major burden for an organization that cleared $72.8 million the last two years.
All of which begs the question: What do the Packers need to do this season for McCarthy to remain safe and secure in a job he loves?
Do they have to win the Super Bowl? Reach the Super Bowl? Make the playoffs? Have a winning record? And will the bar be set even higher because any new extension almost certainly would be a multiyear deal?
Asked last week about McCarthy's contract situation, Murphy predictably went to bat for his coach.
"I have tremendous confidence in Mike," he said. "His track record speaks for itself. He’s one of, to me, the better coaches in the league and has served us well."
Murphy said the new organizational structure was designed to improve communication in the building, which should benefit McCarthy. But while it's probably a stretch to say that McCarthy is coaching for his job, it is undeniable he has less job security than he's ever had in Green Bay.
Asked Wednesday if all the changes have made this season feel any different to him, McCarthy seemed to acknowledge that, much like the players, he has something to prove in 2018.
"When I look at my job from a personal viewpoint, I feel that I have to make sure you look in the mirror and you try to improve each and every day," McCarthy said. "I value the experience that I have in the first 12 years and how you apply it, but I’m also very realistic and clearly understand and make sure everybody around me understands that this is our opportunity, 2018, and that’s really all that matters. We’ve been guaranteed 16 regular-season games and we need to make sure we’re doing everything through this training camp process to get ready for really those first four games.
"The challenge for every team is different -- as a team, as a unit, offense, defense and special teams and individually -- and I’m no different. Every coach, every player, everybody has things you have to be in tune with as far as the challenges that are coming personally and professionally. That’s all part of the opportunity. It’s the 2018 Green Bay Packers. This is our opportunity."
If the Packers maximize that opportunity and return to the playoffs, the discussion over McCarthy's future likely will go away. But if they have Rodgers for 16 games and still miss the playoffs, the speculation will only get louder.
