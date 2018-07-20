Even four days without meaningful baseball wasn’t enough to get over what happened to the Milwaukee Brewers just before the All-Star break.
Three months of hard work, good baseball and fun times seemingly were erased in one week as the Brewers, looking tired and beat up, went 1-7 at Miami and Pittsburgh, including losses in their last six games.
But there is another way to look at the Brewers’ sudden collapse, one that saw them go from owning the best record in the National League to sitting 2½ games behind the Chicago Cubs in the NL Central Division.
It doesn’t matter.
Now don’t misinterpret that. Even in a 162-game season, every win counts, as the Brewers found out while falling one game short of an NL wild card playoff spot last season. It’s just that the mini-slump (well, so far anyway) didn’t significantly alter the Brewers’ situation.
Whether they went into the All-Star break 2½ games ahead of the Cubs or 2½ behind, they couldn’t afford to maintain the status quo with their roster in July. They needed to make moves to bolster their lineup for the stretch run or their chances of winning the division would be extremely slim. Despite the skid, nothing has changed in that regard.
Sure it’s going to be a little harder for the Brewers now, especially since they’re five games behind the Cubs in the loss column. But the Cubs ran down the Brewers in the second half for the division title last season and, even before last week’s fall, appeared likely to do it again this season because they are deeper and more talented than the Brewers.
It’s up to Milwaukee general manager David Stearns to close that talent gap prior to the July 31 trade deadline. If he doesn’t, this season could end up like 2017 or 2014 or 2009 or 2007, all seasons in which the Brewers were in first place in July or later but fizzled out and missed the playoffs. If Stearns does make a worthwhile move or two, however, the Brewers could compete all the way to the end with the Cubs, who have yet to receive the bang for the buck they expected from their high-priced starting rotation.
It might not seem like it after the Brewers were swept in five games by the Pirates, but they are still in the thick of things. They still have the second-best record in the NL. They still lead the wild card standings. They still have a good team, especially when healthy.
Although there is no need to panic, a consistent lack of production from positions at the bottom of the batting order — specifically shortstop, catcher and second base — have resulted in a home-run-or-bust offense that simply must be improved if the Brewers are going to build on their 55-43 start. That’s especially true because the pitching, which has carried the load all season, began showing signs of wear and tear in recent weeks.
Stearns showed how motivated he is this week by trying to trade for heavy-hitting Baltimore shortstop Manny Machado, a free agent-to-be, as a 2½-month rental. The small-market Brewers were fighting up a weight class in their pursuit of Machado, going head-to-head with a handful of large-market clubs before losing out to the Los Angeles Dodgers. Still, they reportedly offered the second-best package of prospects among the suitors.
Machado would have been a perfect fit for the Brewers, who have been searching all season for a shortstop who can hit after Orlando Arcia went into a deep slump. Yet, it’s hard to find fault with Stearns for refusing to part with any of his elite prospects for a rental.
Stearns has developed a strong farm system and one purpose of a farm system is to provide ammunition for trades to strengthen the club in the short-term. But Stearns also is attempting keep the Brewers competitive over the long-term, which is difficult for small-market teams. Large-market teams have a sizable advantage in trading away top prospects because they can open up their wallets and replace them in the free agent market. The Brewers can’t afford to deal their elite prospects unless they get something significant in return.
Under Stearns, the Brewers have placed value on trading for veterans who have multiple years of team control remaining on their contracts. The Christian Yelich trade in January was an example. The Brewers gave up four prospects, three of whom were among the top 10 in their system, but it was worth it because Yelich was signed for five years.
Even though some wanted the Brewers to go for it this season by sweetening the pot for Machado, Stearns was smart to resist that urge because any such deal has to make sense for the Brewers now and in the future. With no team control, Machado didn’t make sense because he will be out of Milwaukee’s price range when he hits free agency this winter and there are no guarantees that the trade would secure the division title anyway.
Having said that, Stearns must find some help. Plan A, trading for Machado, didn’t work. Plan B, though not likely to make a Machado-like splash, needs to be a success.
The Brewers could upgrade their pitching, but they need proven hitters at shortstop, catcher and/or second base even more. It doesn’t have to cost them a boatload of top prospects like Machado would have. It just has to fill out their batting order, and the sooner the better.
