MILWAUKEE — After watching rookie second baseman Keston Hiura, a right-handed hitter, line a perfectly good Craig Kimbrel pitch over the right-field fence to walk off the Chicago Cubs in the 10th inning Saturday night at Miller Park, Milwaukee Brewers outfielder Christian Yelich had seen all he needed to see.
“He’s got the hitting gift,” Yelich said. “He really does.”
You know what they say: It takes a hitting savant to know a hitting savant. Or something like that.
Anyway, the consistency with which Hiura has been pounding the ball in his second — and presumably permanent — stint in the major leagues, you have to at least consider the likelihood that the Brewers now have a second hitting machine to balance out Yelich, the reigning National League Most Valuable Player who has battered opposing pitching since the Brewers traded for him prior to the 2018 season.
“Keston’s been great,” Brewers manager Craig Counsell said Sunday before tapping the brakes a bit. “I think putting him in Christian’s category is a little unfair to him 160 plate appearances into his big league career.”
After going 0-for-4 in the Brewers’ unsightly 11-4 loss to the Cubs Sunday, Hiura is now 177 plate appearances into his big league career. He’s made the most of them, though, batting .325 with 11 home runs and 27 RBIs in 42 games.
More important, Hiura has stabilized a batting order that had been prone to extreme highs and deep lows and helped the Brewers stay in the NL Central Division race so they could remain buyers at Major League Baseball’s trade deadline Wednesday. Better yet, Hiura’s red-hot bat might free up the Brewers to trade a hitter or two as they go looking for starting pitching this week.
But first things first. Hiura the Brewers’ first-round draft pick in 2017, was considered the best hitter in that draft and did nothing during his swift rise through the minor leagues to dispel that notion. The way he’s hit since the Brewers brought him up has cemented opinions that he is something special as a hitter.
“His big league career is off to a special start,” Counsell said. “I think there’s talent that’s undeniable. I think the amazing thing for us is just been how fast the adjustments are getting made. It’s interesting, that was somewhat of the narrative for the player-development folks is that adjustments will be made really quickly. That’s what you’ll see from Keston. So the dry spells don’t last because he just knows himself. Then he’s got a really good swing, period. But he figures things out really fast, makes adjustments very quickly. And that’s what we’ve seen. It really is what we’ve seen. Great talent and the ability to make adjustments.”
Brewers hitting coach Andy Haines told reporters after Saturday’s game that Hiura’s advanced approach at the plate is just something that’s inside of him and has been for a long time. The way he ripped a 1-2 curveball from Kimbrel the opposite way for the game-winning home run just a few minutes earlier validated Haines’ opinion. So did an earlier at-bat in which he just missed a home run down the left-field line.
“To watch him use the whole field, he feels so good about his at-bats when he’s up there,” Haines said. “When he steps in the box, you just feel something about (how) this is going to be a good at-bat and it’s going to make it really tough on (the pitcher). You feel like you’ve got the right guy up when he comes up.”
Three hitters — Yelich, Yasmani Grandal and Mike Moustakas — carried the Brewers’ offense for much of the season. When they hit, the offense was potent. When they didn’t, it usually went silent.
Hiura has added a much-needed fourth option to the lineup. He was 0-for-4 in his first game after his recall on June 28 and was 0-for-4 again Sunday. In the intervening 24 games, he hit safely in 21, batting .386 with six home runs and 18 RBIs. In his 15-game hitting streak that ended Sunday, he had a .458 average with five homers and 17 RBIs.
Though Hiura has been hot, Counsell said there is little difference between Hiura of today and the one the Brewers saw during spring training or even in his first stint with Milwaukee in May, when he hit .281.
“This is just a product of, when you’re this new into your career, all of the experience means that much more,” Counsell said. “I think he’s using the experience the right way and he’s applying it quickly. The swing is the same swing, it really is. But there’s confidence — there’s no question about it — that comes from having some success. He’s playing with that, for sure. He’s running the bases with a lot of confidence. You see that. That’s a product of some of his success that probably wasn’t there in the beginning of the year.”
With Hiura solidifying the attack and the bullpen starting to sort itself out, the attention at the trade deadline has turned to the starting pitching. Three of the five in the rotation left their last start due to injury and Zach Davies was lit up in his last two starts, including Sunday’s, so the need is acute.
The Brewers are playing well, winning two out of three from the Cubs and eight of their last 12, but they need to add at least one starter this week. Hiura may be another Yelich at the plate, but he can’t pitch.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.