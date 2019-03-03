MADISON — It’s March, the time of year when teams should be playing their best basketball.
The University of Wisconsin men’s team isn’t playing its best basketball right now, at least not on offense. Sure, the defense is consistently stingy and the turnovers have slowed to a trickle, but Wisconsin’s ability to put the ball in the basket comes and goes without warning, a trend that is getting worrisome with tournament play starting up in two weeks.
There are times, like the first half against Penn State Saturday at the Kohl Center, when the offense is stuck in the mud and looks like it will take Wisconsin absolutely nowhere in March. There are other times, like the first 11 minutes of the second half against the Nittany Lions, when the offense finds the perfect inside-outside mix and looks like it will take the Badgers anywhere they want to go in the postseason.
Center Ethan Happ got untracked early in the second half and sharpshooter Brevin Pritzl got hot from 3-point range after that as 19th-ranked Wisconsin rallied from a seven-point halftime deficit for a 61-57 win over Penn State, a victory that kept it alive for a top-four finish in the Big Ten Conference race.
If the Badgers could bottle their early second-half offensive surge and carry it with them for the rest of the season, there’s no telling where they could end up.
“When it’s going well, I think it’s a tribute to everybody moving and playing in sync,” Pritzl said. “We’re not standing, we’re not playing passive, everybody’s looking to score, everybody’s looking to move. When the ball is popping, when players are moving, that’s when we’re at our best. Today, we got going in that flow in the second half and that’s what kind of took us home.”
It was the kind of gritty, hard-fought game that has characterized Big Ten play this season. And it was the kind of all-or-nothing offensive performance that has plagued Wisconsin against rugged Big Ten defenses. Against Penn State it was good enough for a victory, but that hasn’t always been the case and such inconsistency doesn’t bode well for March.
Still, there were signs in both halves that there is a good offensive team hidden in there somewhere. Freshman wing Kobe King, showing the aggressiveness the coaches have been trying to coax out of him all season, scored seven points to keep Wisconsin in the game in the first half and Pritzl, a junior shooting guard, scored 14 of his 17 points in the second half. Those two gave Wisconsin a huge boost off the bench and made a strong case for more playing time.
With physical Big Ten defenses making Happ’s life miserable in every game and guards Brad Davison and D’Mitrik Trice battling shooting slumps in recent weeks, the offense has played fitfully. Forward Khalil Iverson has raised his game, but more firepower is needed and Pritzl and King are the best bets to fill the void, Pitzl with his knack for finding openings and knocking down shots on the perimeter, King with his ability to score at all three levels.
“Both of them have taken steps forward in terms of maturity,” coach Greg Gard said. “I think the trust the staff has in them for longer stretches has grown. I think Kobe’s biggest adjustment has been the defensive end. We find less lapses. ... But they both have grown and both have given us an offensive punch. You like to have some scorers off the bench, but it’s not always all about scoring. But both guys have taken steps defensively, Brevin and Kobe, through the year where we can trust them on the floor. Sometimes it’s until I see their tongue hanging out and I’ve got to give them a break.”
Saturday was one of those days. Wisconsin scored 26 points on 31 first-half possessions, then tallied 26 points on its first 16 possessions of the second half.
Besides Pritzl’s 3-point shooting − he was 3-for-3 in the second half, 4-for-4 for the game − the big difference was Happ. He had trouble finished at the rim in the first half, scoring six points on 3-for-10 shooting. Undaunted as always, he scored eight points on 3-for-4 shooting and had two assists in the second half.
“He was finding guys in the second half and shooters were able to knock down shots,” Gard said. “I think it’s quite simple, the finish percentage in the paint has to be higher. And if you’re not finishing, then you’d better be getting fouled. ... We were able to finish somewhat better (in the second half), but also, when help did come, we found shooters and they made shots. Obviously it makes it look simple and easy. But it’s just finish percentage. I think that’s the biggest that we’ve tried to get this group to grow in that area all year.”
Some of that is on Happ, some is on others. Happ said the reason Wisconsin has been better in the second half is because he and his teammates are able to get a feel for the defense in the first half.
“It’s nice to have the teammates that I do, that believe in me 100 percent,” Happ said. “Even when I’m struggling at the beginning, they’re telling me that they have my back and they believe in my abilities. I just kind of stay the course and just believe that eventually it’s going to come. I believe in myself just like I believe in everyone else on the team. I think we’re good enough and if we play together long enough that things will stark clicking eventually.”
That’s the idea, but time is getting short.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.