Olympics: Gymnast Malone takes unusual path to Tokyo

“It’s not like I was trying to hide it,” Malone said. “I guess when that came out, I expected there would be hate about it. People have their opinions, there’s nothing wrong with that.”

Malone is here to listen more than he’s here to talk. When social issues he’s not well-versed in arise, he reaches out to teammates and coaches for insight. He’s not the same person he was when he arrived on campus in 2018.

“I think it would be hard not to change,” Malone said. “Stanford is a very inclusive environment. The Bay Area is definitely a different place. I’ve constantly been open to learning about other people’s experiences in the world and stuff. Definitely, my eyes have been opened for sure.”

Yet Gliemi shies away from the idea that Malone was lost during those first few months in the program.

“I don’t think it necessarily was a shock,” Gliemi said. “Definitely like, ‘Oh, this is how different parts of the world and the country are.’ But he’s got such a strong base, he’s just as solid, solid kid. Humble and respectful and generous and accepting. I think his transition was easier than some other guys.”