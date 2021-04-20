On Basketball: Stephen Curry shooting his way into history

With 78 3-pointers in his last 11 games, Curry has set the record for most 3’s in any 11-game stretch from the same regular season in NBA history. (And during this run, he’s also broken the records for most 3’s in spans of 10, nine, eight, seven, six, five, four and three games as well. He already owned the two-game mark before this stretch started.)

He’s had 10 or more 3-pointers in four of his last five games. Since the 3-point line became a thing in the NBA in 1979, including playoffs, only two other players — Damian Lillard and Curry’s Golden State teammate Klay Thompson — have at least four games with 10 or more 3’s made. Ever. In their careers.

Curry just did it four times in a span of eight days.

“I’ve been blessed with a certain skill set and approach to the game that I’ve worked on, year after year after year,” Curry said. “And that work does pay off. The summers are hard; like, they’re the hardest times of the year because I really build up that intensity and have a certain program that gets me in shape and gets me ready to sustain that over the course of the season.”