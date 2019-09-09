A 60-year-old man was injured Sunday in a hunting accident, according to the Dunn County Sheriff's Office.
Four family members were bird hunting at a game farm at the 3900 block of 640th Street in the town of Red Cedar, Sheriff Kevin Bygd said. A hunter's shotgun was set against some brush. The gun fell over, causing it to fire.
The safety on the gun was not engaged and bird shot struck the victim, Bygd said.
The Menomonie Fire Department and the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources assisted in the initial investigation.
The victim was flown from the scene by Mayo helicopter, according to authorities.
The Wisconsin DNR is still investigating the incident.
