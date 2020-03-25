Online voter registration available again until March 30

MADISON – Wisconsin residents who need to register to vote for the April 7 Spring Election can now use myvote.wi.gov to register online until March 30, according to the Wisconsin Elections Commission.

Voters must be registered before they can request an absentee ballot, so reopening online registration was ordered by a federal court in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We strongly urge anyone who wishes to vote in the April 7 election to take action now online," said Meagan Wolfe, Wisconsin’s chief elections official. "Anyone who isn’t currently registered and wants to vote absentee for April 7 must act immediately."

The absolute deadline for most voters to request an absentee ballot is Thursday, April 2, but Wolfe said voters should not wait until then due to the high volume of requests and potential mail delivery issues. The USPS is recommending giving yourself at least a week to return your ballot by mail.

"We want everyone who is eligible and who wants to vote to be able to do so safely," Wolfe said.