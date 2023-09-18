Stunning,Charming, Pristine Home!! So many updates done to this gorgeous 2 story, 3 bedroom 1 & 1/2 bath home. Enter up on the covered porch, to the front door entering into the dining and living room, with an open view to the amazing kitchen. Custom built kitchen cabinets with a large center island, tons of storage & room for everyone. New granite counter tops installed in 2022. The open wood staircase leads you upstairs to find 3 bedrooms (One bedroom is currently being used as a sewing rm) a fabulous w.i.c./dressing area, and an updated bath with a tiled shower. Back on the main floor you'll find a spacious laundry room with 1/2 bath. From the kitchen enter out to a stamped concrete patio, great space for grilling & entertaining. 14x12 insulated storage shed with loft for extra storage & an outside sitting area under the lean-to. Attached 24 x 28 finished garage with heat and air conditioning. This is another great entertaining area for all your family & friend get togethers.