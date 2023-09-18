Everything is already done for you so start packing and move right in! Conveniently located on the north side of Chippewa Falls, this condo has 2 bedrooms plus an office/guest room, 2 full bathrooms, 1st floor laundry, 2 gas fireplaces, a wet bar and walk-out lower level, a great floor plan, nice entry and a finished 2 car garage. New in August: Kitchen appliances, counter tops and flooring; owner's suite vanity, mirror, closet shelving, & flooring; many fixtures, central vacuum, interior walls & ceilings painted, carpets are all cleaned and more! Fantastic floor plan! You can do all your living on one level if you prefer. The large common area behind the condos offer much privacy! Relax and watch all the wildlife including many deer from the four season room, deck or lower level patio. So close to town but it feels like you have escaped from it all!