Come home to this beautiful bi-level in a welcoming neighborhood on a quiet Lake Hallie street. Conveniently located between Eau Claire and Chippewa Falls on approximately 1/2 acre lot with a fenced in backyard. Relax in the living room, or family room with a gas fireplace... PLUS a potential for a fourth bedroom downstairs. Enjoy your mornings and evenings on the deck overlooking your extensive backyard. Three car attached garage partially insulated and heated. And do you love to host gatherings or parties, but don't like to use the house?...then utilize the 26x30 detached garage with not only heat, but air conditioning too! The possiblities are endless for your extra garage! Book your showing today to really appreciate all this wonderful property has to offer.