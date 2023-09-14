Looking for a project home with tons of potential! This would be a fantastic starter home to make your own or great investment potential! Convenient west hill location close to downtown with quick access to Lake Hallie and Eau Claire. This cute and solid house is waiting for the right person to shine it bright like a diamond again. Features a formal dining area, main floor bedroom or office with 2 huge bedrooms upstairs with a bonus area. Kitchen is at the back of the house with room to expand if needed. New roof 2022. This property is priced to move quickly so don't wait to look! Home is being sold "as is".