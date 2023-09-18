BETTER then new, immaculately kept Wurzer Builders built home with private backyard. Upgraded quartz counter tops and kitchen backsplash. Master bedroom has separate access to main floor bathroom. This design features "no step entrances", and vaulted ceilings. Lower level features 3rd bedroom, 2nd full bath, and a cozy family room complete with fireplace. This neighborhood has $90/month HOA fees that cover lawn mowing, fertilizing, and snow removal. 118 acres behind the home is owned by the City and has trails throughout for walking and/or snow shoeing.
3 Bedroom Home in Eau Claire - $324,900
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
Come look at this beautifully finished 4 bed 1 bath home with a huge fenced in yard. Home offers a great location with close proximity to Chip…
Step into this 2 story old world charm home full of stunning hardwood floors, beautiful exposed wood beams, crown molding and large trim. All …
Beautiful home on 40 acres of rolling pasture & woods just 10 minutes from Eau Claire! This 4BR 3BA + 2-partial BA home has many recent up…
Explore the timeless elegance of 604 Talmadge Street, a historic gem conveniently located in the heart of Eau Claire. This 4 Bedroom, 3 Bathro…
Better than new! This 3 bed, 3 bath home boasts tons of space and storage with its great layout. 2 bedrooms on the main floor including master…