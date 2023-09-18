GORGOEUS LAKE HALLIE quality Ruppert Construction built home! This well-kept property is situated on a spacious, nearly 1/2-acre, w/ nearby path to Lake Hallie Golf Course. An expanse of approx 1800 sq.ft on 1st floor offers main floor living at its finest! The well-manicured lawn & attractive landscaping, along w/ front porch, welcomes you in! Once inside, you're greeted w/ a vaulted ceiling & striking stone fireplace, where you can cozy up on a chilly night! The openness of living room & kitchen w/ stainless-steel appliances & pantry offers a nice airy flow for family and guests alike. Updates include roof '22, water heater '21 & new carpet in LR. Main floor living w/ 3 bedrooms, 2 baths & desirable laundry/mudroom off 3-car garage, makes this home x-tra appealing. Note the spacious Owners Ensuite w/ private bath & walk-in closet! LOWER...3rd full bath & vast open space awaits you w/ egress window, framed walls...ready for your imagination! Pre-Inspected w/ confidence. WELCOME HOME!