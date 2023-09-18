Unique property for sale! The house includes 2+ beautifully landscaped acres. Frontage lots could be divided for income potential. The upstairs of this 1.5 story home is unfinished and could add square footage if finished. Outside spaces include a front & back patio, a fire pit with patio, blueberry bushes, apple trees, mature trees and rock walls. Inside the character continues with spacious rooms & built-ins. Each of the 3 bedrooms have hardwood floors under the carpet. the 4 season room has a terrazzo and a gas FP for year round living space. The LL includes a FR, exercise room and a large mudroom. A 3+ car garage connects to the lower level. The home has been pre-inspected for your review. Come check out this one-of-a-kind property which offers the convenience of city living with the outdoor space of country living. Schedule a showing today!