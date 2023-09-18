Unique property for sale! The house includes 2+ beautifully landscaped acres. Frontage lots could be divided for income potential. The upstairs of this 1.5 story home is unfinished and could add square footage if finished. Outside spaces include a front & back patio, a fire pit with patio, blueberry bushes, apple trees, mature trees and rock walls. Inside the character continues with spacious rooms & built-ins. Each of the 3 bedrooms have hardwood floors under the carpet. the 4 season room has a terrazzo and a gas FP for year round living space. The LL includes a FR, exercise room and a large mudroom. A 3+ car garage connects to the lower level. The home has been pre-inspected for your review. Come check out this one-of-a-kind property which offers the convenience of city living with the outdoor space of country living. Schedule a showing today!
3 Bedroom Home in Eau Claire - $449,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
Come look at this beautifully finished 4 bed 1 bath home with a huge fenced in yard. Home offers a great location with close proximity to Chip…
Step into this 2 story old world charm home full of stunning hardwood floors, beautiful exposed wood beams, crown molding and large trim. All …
Beautiful home on 40 acres of rolling pasture & woods just 10 minutes from Eau Claire! This 4BR 3BA + 2-partial BA home has many recent up…
Explore the timeless elegance of 604 Talmadge Street, a historic gem conveniently located in the heart of Eau Claire. This 4 Bedroom, 3 Bathro…
Better than new! This 3 bed, 3 bath home boasts tons of space and storage with its great layout. 2 bedrooms on the main floor including master…