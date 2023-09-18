Looking for a perfect home in Altoona? You found it in this super cul de sac neighborhood with just a handful of homes close to schools & parks! Lives like new, this amazing multilevel has many unique features, from the spacious entryway to the vaulted ceiling living room flooded with natural light. The kitchen is spacious with a huge walk-in pantry, open concept informal dining with door to oversized stamped concrete patio out back where you can enjoy the peace & quiet of the wooded back lot in the fully fenced yard. The primary suite features built-ins, a huge walk-in closet & ensuite bath w/ large, tiled shower. The lower level has another cozy living area, egress windows in bedrooms for more natural light, a laundry area plus steps leading directly to the garage. DO NOT MISS the lower-level storage, it's huge - perfect for everything that won't find a place in your oversized 3 car heated garage. This home has a place for EVERYTHING! Showings start Friday Aug 11th, book yours today!