4Bed 2Bath House with 8.9 acres with another house that is a great option for a investment property. This is a great opportunity to buy a house in the Bloomer school district in the town of Tilden on some very nice acreage with a option of renting out the other house. There are two detached 3 car garages 30'x48' & 30'X40'. A lot of work has been done to the main home but still needs someone to get it over the finish line. The rental property has a current renter in the property. The location is great with a wide range of possibilities for this diamond in the rough.