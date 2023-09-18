Beautiful 4 bed, 3 bath home w/ High end updates including, complete kitchen renovate w/ Larson Custom Cabinets and quartz countertops, lighting, all new appliances, flooring throughout home. Updated Tiled bathroom shower w/glass coated doors, walk-in closet shelving, custom blinds, door knobs, paint. The newly finished lower level features a huge family room, bathroom, laundry, bedroom, dry bar area, Gun closet, and New furnace. You'll appreciate the Spacious master bedroom w/ large bathroom that includes a soaking tub, tiled shower, and walk-in closet. Laundry hookups on 2 levels. 30x40 heated DT garage w/ 9 ft doors & loft, also plumbed for in-floor heat. Great backyard for entertaining, updated landscaping w/ fruit, maple, etc trees,
4 Bedroom Home in Bloomer - $475,000
