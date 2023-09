Classic 2 story home with a 2 car detached garage on a huge fenced in corner lot within blocks of schools and downtown Cadott. Interior offers a formal dining room with hardwood floors, built in buffet, spacious living room with leaded glass front window, main floor bedroom, laundry room, full updated bath and an updated kitchen complete the first floor. The spacious yard is completely fenced in with a covered deck and concrete patio perfect for grilling and refreshments!