Step into this 2 story old world charm home full of stunning hardwood floors, beautiful exposed wood beams, crown molding and large trim. All four bedrooms are upstairs and boast great size. Kitchen & Dining have several built ins and storage. Enjoy a cup of coffee or tea on your perfect covered front porch OR your incredible screened in upper level enclosed 3 season porch off the 4th bedroom. One full bathroom on the main floor with walk in shower across from laundry, one full bathroom on the upper level includes claw foot tub w/shower, and one extra potty in the basement. This home sits in the friendly town of Cadott only 15 short minutes from Chippewa Falls, it has been well kept and waiting for its new owners. Yard is partial fenced which provides great privacy. Large detached garage with new roof in Sept 2022 and gravel parking pad behind, all appliances are included. Schedule your private showing today or join us at our OPEN HOUSE Saturday Sept 9th 2:30-4pm